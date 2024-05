South Florida added another key piece for the 2025 recruiting with the commitment of one of their top receiver targets in the class, Koredell Bartley from Dudley HS in North Carolina. Bartley shared his fondness for the Bulls after a spring visit setting the stage for his commitment on Friday.

Friday made things official publicly with his commitment to USF. He detailed his rationale for committing to South Florida and what he loves about head coach Alex Golesh and receivers coach L'Damian Washington:

"I chose South Florida because they displayed the most consistent relationship with me through the whole process. Another big thing that stuck out to me is they don’t even recruit in North Carolina and it was amazing they chose to recruit me so far away from the school. The biggest thing to me was Coach Washington's and Coach Golesh's authenticity and coaching style in the game. They cater to the players consistently on and off the field. I also got to speak with Hendon Hooker himself asking about Coach Golesh and how he looked out for a former player At Tennessee. South Florida is a beautiful place and it wasn’t anything really that I did not like about the staff and even the players."