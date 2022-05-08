USF land top transfer QB Gerry Bohanon from Baylor

Bohanon guided the Baylor Bears to a 12-2 record last season and a top 5 ranking and provides a dramatic change for a Bulls program that has been trying to build momentum under Jeff Scott and seeing the staff take over during the covid-19 pandemic.

South Florida's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Travis Trickett made a major statement with his first commitment on staff. He landed the top transfer quarterback available and probably the best one in the entire 2022 transfer class Gerry Bohanon after a weekend visit to Tampa as first reported by Bulls Insider.

After three years as a backup at Baylor, Bohanon passed for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions last season for the Bears. He also ran for nine touchdowns and 323 yards on the ground net. He was only sacked nine times all season.

PFF graded Bohanon at 80.3 overall last season among the top 30 in the country for all starting quarterbacks and in the top 20 in the P5. USF's starting quarterback last season Timmy McClain playing as a true freshman with a makeshift and often injured offensive line posted a PFF score of just 54.5 overall by comparison.

Bohanon will bring a veteran starting QB presence for the first time since Quinton Flowers' second season as a starting quarterback. Since Flowers' departure, the Bulls have turned to several inexperienced quarterbacks or long-time backups without regular starting experience to bridge gaps.

The quarterback room now looks drastically different with the addition of Bohanon, McClain, Katravis Marsh, Jordan Smith, and true freshmen Byrum Brown and Gunnar Smith.