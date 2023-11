South Florida coach Alex Golesh continued his recruiting momentum with two commitments on Saturday. One came from the 2025 class, Ben Cole from Alonso HS a wide receiver, and the second came in the 2026 class from linebacker Elijah Dias from Auburndale HS.

Cole has 35 catches for 582 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.

Dias has had a monster sophomore season with 128 tackles and 32 tackles for a loss in 10 games. He also has six forced fumbles and five sacks.

