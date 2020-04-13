News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-13 01:15:13 -0500') }} football Edit

USF jumps into the mix for Palmetto Ridge ATH

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Palmetto Ridge (Fla.) athlete Malique Dieudonne is already winning the name game in the 2021 recruiting cycle and he is adding offers despite not being able to take visits. His most recent one came from the new USF football staff. Several of the new Bulls assistants recruited and worked in the Miami area leading to more offers for targets like Dieudonne.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}