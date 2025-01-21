USF impresses edge Jarius Rodgers on visit

Fleming Island (Fla.) edge Jarius Rodgers is a top 100 player in the state of Florida for the 2026 class and he spent part of his weekend in Tampa with the USF football staff. The Bulls are making a serious push for the talented defender.
South Florida won a wild game against San Jose State in the Hawai'i Bowl. Check out the PFF grades, snap counts and more
The portal is in full swing, and USF has several commits, but they have some offensive holes they would like to fill
South Florida won a thriller in five overtime periods to knock off San Jose State in the Hawai'i Bowl.
South Florida added another piece for the 2025 team with the commitment of former Tennessee Tech long snap Turner
Former Texas A&M and UCF defensive lineman Josh Celiscar committed to South Florida on Tuesday. Celiscar brings veteran
