TAMPA, Fla. Nov. 24, 2020 –USF football coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday on the Leroy Selmon Center patio three days before the Bulls face UCF at Raymond James Stadium in the War On I-4.

Scott started his press conference by announcing that sophomore running back Johnny Ford was dismissed from the program. Scott gave an update on quarterback Cade Fortin and talked about the challenge his team faces on Friday.

You may watch Gregory's full press conference comments in the media player below.