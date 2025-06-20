USF flips Memphis commit WR Rhys Dorsey after midweek OV to Tampa

South Florida coaches brought three-star receiver Rhys Dorsey down for a midweek official visit, and things went so well that the Memphis commit flipped his commitment to the Bulls and joined the 2026 class. The Bulls have been on a roll this month in recruiting, and Dorsey's commitment has expanded an impressive WR haul for head coach Alex Golesh and his staff.

It was Golesh and his staff that became the deciding factor for Dorsey to flip to USF.

"Coach Golesh is one of the best coaches in the country and I believe in the process and culture he has built," Dorsey said about his decision to flip to the Bulls.

Being around the staff and the vibe in Tampa made Dorsey buy in to the process.

"I liked how much positive energy everyone had at USF," he said.

Receivers coach Kodi Burns also played a role in his decision.

"He is an amazing coach and great at developing men," Dorsey said of Burns.

The Bob Jones HS (Ala.) standout hauled in 41 passes last season for 741 yards and nine touchdowns while also returning kickoffs with two returned for touchdowns.