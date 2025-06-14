USF nabs a 4-star WR Zion Crumpton out of Alabama

South Florida coaches picked up a big piece for the 2026 class on Saturday night with the commitment of Carver (Ala.) 4-star receiver Zion Crumpton. Crumpton announced his decision on his Instagram page during his official visit to Tampa.

"USF has such a great program academically, also athletically, and the support system is big and heavy on football. Having a meeting with coach Kodi Burns I felt wanted and welcomed to Tampa and he stated that I was #1 on his board and would have a chance to start early and looking at his past I knew that I’ll be in good hands and he is such a great coach along with all the other coaches on the staff," Crumpton said of his reasons for committing on his official visit.

The visit experience was what put things over the top for Crumpton to commit to the Bulls.

"The OV was amazing and we had a lot of meetings, but also had a lot of fun in Tampa. My favorite part had to be eating breakfast on the yacht," he said of the visit.

Spending time with head coach Alex Golesh was also a highlight for Crumpton of his time in Tampa.

"Coach Golesh, man, he’s exactly what he says he is, a great coach, always open arms and very about the players and program more than anything, he is a very experienced back story as a coach so he knows what he is doing," he said of Golesh,

Crumpton made the short trip down from Montgomery to Tampa with his father, who agreed with his son's decision to commit to USF.

"My dad loved the visit as well, we both thought it was the right fit so making the decision was very easy," he said. "My little brother loves Florida as wellhe wants to be a Florida boy, so it works out in his favor as well. My family was all supportive and congratulating me, and everybody was just happy about the commitment."