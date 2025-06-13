USF beats out P4 schools for DE Peter Ramil

Relationships always matter in recruiting, and the USF staff had a jump start on defensive end Peter Ramil thanks to his older brother being a target of current Bulls head coach Alex Golesh when he was on the staff at Tennessee. That recruitment of Stanton Ramil gave the Bulls an early edge that the staff built upon, ultimately landing the commitment of Peter on Friday. The Bulls beat out Georgia Tech and Mississippi State to land his commitment.

Ramil explained his decision to Bulls Insider.

"The coaches give me the feeling that they’re truly going to bring the best out of me and help me reach my full potential. It’s a special place with great people, a great town, and a vision that’s building something big and I want to be a part of it," he said.

Defensive line coach Kevin Patrick, who didn't have that same lengthy background with Peter as Coach Golesh did, built a strong relationship over time. The building of that relationship helped make Peter comfortable with the plan in Tampa.

"Coach Patrick’s a genuine guy who truly cares and just wants to see you succeed, and you can feel that right away. I’m honored for the opportunity to play for someone like him and be part of what he’s building," he said.

Ramil recapped his visit earlier this week with Bulls Insider.