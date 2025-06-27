USF flips highly ranked OL Benjamin Corhei from Louisville

South Florida flipped one of the top players in Georgia from Louisville on Friday night with the commitment of Benjamin Corhei from Lowndes HS. Corhei had long been a priority target for USF head coach Alex Golesh and his staff, and they continued to push for Corhei even after he committed to the Cardinals, eventually getting him back in Tampa for an official visit this month that helped him make the move to become a Bull.

Corhei explained why he picked USF for Bulls Insider.

"USF is definitely on the uprise! Coaches make it feel like home for me, and the Bulls are only going up from here," he said of his decision.

The Bulls used a full staff effort to flip Corhei from Golesh to offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick, assistant offensive line coaches Parker Ball (PB) and Mirko Jurkovic.

He said all of those coaches were involved heavily with his recruitment, "All of the O-line coaches recruited me, Coach PB, Coach Hoodie, and Coach Mirko, and definitely Coach Golesh."

The reaction from the Bulls staff when he told them he was committing to play at USF was also something that stood out to Corhei.

"Everyone was super hyped and I could just feel the love they had for me and I could tell it was the right decision," he said.

The trip to Tampa was a key part in his decision to flip, and the official visit went very well for him.

"The OV was amazing, I loved hanging out with the coaches and players, and every minute just felt better than the last," he said. "My favorite part was getting to be around the players and getting to know them and their experience there."

Current Bulls offensive lineman Cole Skinner played host for Corhei and shared his experiences with the program through a player's lens.

"Cole just said that he loved it ever since he has been there and really emphasized how much the coaches really care about you at USF," he said.

The drive from Valdosta to Tampa is a lot more manageable for his family as well, clocking in at just over three hours compared to over nine to Louisville, but Corhei said that is more of a bonus than a factor in his decision to flip.

"Being close to home wasn’t a huge factor, but it is amazing to be closer to home," he said.

Corhei is one of the highest-rated recruits in the 2026 class for USF, and the Bulls sit in the top 40 for 2026. The program is the highest-rated G6 program in the country.