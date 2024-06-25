South Florida flipped Greenville (Ga.) cornerback Antavious Richardson from his commitment to in-state school Georgia State after his official visit to Tampa last weekend. The talented cornerback has lots of untapped potential that the Bulls staff will aim to develop over the coming years. Richardson spoke to Bulls Insider about his decision to commit.

New cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke and Richardson built a strong relationship over the last few months and that played a large factor in his decision to commit.

"Coach Van Dyke, the relationship between me and him is very special," Richardson said.

USF head coach Alex Golesh also bonded with Richardson on the visit after having a phone relationship for the last few months.

"Me and Coach Golesh talked just about every day, the relationship with Coach Golesh is amazing, he always dapped me up and spoke to me when he saw me," he said.

The visit was the clincher for Richardson to flip as he saw many things that impressed him while in Tampa.

"The visit was fantastic but, what stood out to me was the tours and walkthroughs because I was able to learn more about you guys as of football and academics wise," he said of USF. "USF made me feel like that’s where home is. I say that because of the experience and mainly because of bonds with the coaches and players, which means something to me more than anything."

Richardson committed to USF over Georgia State where he was committed and Memphis.