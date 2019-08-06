USF football has completed their fifth practice of their Fall Camp. It was a soggy finish to a warm morning workout, with rain storms moving in for about the final fifteen minutes of practice, which happened to be most of the media viewing time. The rain did clear in time for some post-practice interviews with head coach, Charlie Strong, wide receiver, Stanley Clerveaux, and defensive end, Greg Reaves. There is also a photo gallery from the practice, but at a distance of about 200 yards in a rainstorm, most of the photos are not of good quality. We're still making lemonade, though.