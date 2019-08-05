The Bulls were on the practice fields for Practice 2 of their fall camp on Saturday, August 3rd. Unfortunately, the majority of the media pool were not able to enter into practice at the scheduled time. By the time we were let in, all of the starters were gone. The media who were allowed into the practice fields late were permitted to watch freshman and non-starters workout for about 20 minutes. The interviews were done early with select media who were let in early. So, here are some pictures of USF's future starters.