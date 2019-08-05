The Bulls kicked off their fall camp with their first practice on August 2nd. The practice, originally scheduled for the evening, was moved up to the morning of the same day. Media was originally scheduled to have two periods to watch the players workout, but that was reduced to a little more than five minutes. Unfortunately, there was not much to evaluate, but hopefully these pictures will hold you over until there is something more to report. The media have been warned that the coaches are trying to keep their new offense secret until they face Wisconsin. So, expect practice coverage to minimal and you won't be disappointed.