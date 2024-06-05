TAMPA, Fla. (June 5, 2024) – University of South Florida Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly announced Wednesday a contract extension for Men’s Basketball Head Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim that takes his contract through the 2029-30 season.

“In his first season, Amir’s leadership and vision delivered one of the most exciting and memorable seasons in Bulls basketball history,” Kelly said. “A conference championship, electric sellout crowds at the Yuengling Center, and an exciting style of play were on display at Tampa Bay’s home for hoops. We are excited to continue to invest in the success of USF men’s basketball under Amir’s guidance.”

In his first season at South Florida, Abdur-Rahim was a unanimous choice for American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year as he led USF to a 25-8 (16-2, AAC) record as the Bulls claimed the program's first-ever regular season conference title with a two-game cushion and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. USF's win total marked an 11-win improvement over 2022-23, among the top 10 improvements in the nation in 2023-24, and was just the sixth 20-win season in program history. The Bulls' 25 wins set a program record, bettering the 24 wins posted in 2018-19.

USF earned its first-ever Top 25 national ranking in men's basketball during the season, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. The Bulls' 16 wins in conference play marked the most in program history and USF held the longest win streak in the nation, posting 15 straight victories in conference play to register the program's longest-ever win streak. Abdur-Rahim is the only USF coach to win their regular season and conference debut.

Notables

