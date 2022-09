TAMPA, SEPT. 27, 2022 – The American Athletic Conference and USF Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly announced Tuesday that the USF vs. ECU football game scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. kick at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday has been moved to Boca Raton due to the anticipated impacts of Hurricane Ian on the Tampa Bay Area.

The Bulls and Pirates will play at FAU Stadium Saturday with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard live on 102.5 FM and TuneIn Radio (Bulls Unlimited Channel).

Information on tickets and attendance for the game in Boca Raton as well as refunds for tickets purchased for the previously scheduled contest in Tampa will be forthcoming.

“With Hurricane Ian building into a powerful and potentially very impactful storm on the Bay area, the people and resources in our community, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to move our game out of the Tampa Bay area,” Kelly said. “We are very grateful to our friends and colleagues at FAU for their tremendous assistance and cooperation in using their facility to play Saturday’s game and to ECU and the Conference for working with us during this time.

“Our thoughts are with our Tampa Bay community and others in the state of Florida and beyond that have already or may soon see the destructive impacts of this storm and with the first responders and official agencies tasked with responding to this dangerous event. We hope everyone remains safe and heeds the official advisories as the storm approaches our area.”

The USF football team will be traveling to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon following practice on the USF campus and will continue game preparations in the Fort Lauderdale area leading up to Saturday’s game.