South Florida has filled the 2025 class with lots of talented players, but the Bulls still needed help at the running back position and they landed a key target on Friday with the commitment of Liberty Christian School (Tx.) three-star running back Chase Garnett. Garnett was among the final group of official visitors the Bulls hosted before the dead period and that visit put USF over the top.

"The visit to USF was great. What really stood out to me was the way the program is going with them rebuilding the team into a winning program and all of the money that they are putting into the program with new facilities and a stadium I think it was pretty cool," he said.

New running backs coach Micah James built a strong bond with Garnett and that played a factor in his decision to commit as well.

"Coach Micah James our relationship is good. It’s pretty new since coach James is a new coach on the staff and it will be his first year, but since he’s gotten to South Florida, we have built a pretty good relationship and he has come to see me and my school has shown much interest," he said.

As a junior, Garnett ran for just under 1,800 yards with 29 touchdowns on the ground and two more receiving. He averaged 7.5 yards per rush with 10 100-yard games in 14 games.

The Bulls edged out Arizona, Minnesota, Tulsa and Boise State to land Garnett.