"Everything that was important to me and my parents USF checked off," Sykes explained to Bulls Insider about his decision. "When I was on campus I loved it and I knew that it was the right place to be so my thought process was why wait any longer?"

Tucker (Ga.) cornerback Hasaan Sykes earned an offer from South Florida at camp over the weekend and it did not take him long to decide Tampa would be his future home. Sykes committed just a day later on Monday evening to Alex Golesh and the new Bulls staff.

Sykes also had the opportunity to both impress and work hands-on with his future position coach Matthew Birkett during the camp on Sunday and that helped also seal the deal for the Bulls.

"Coach Birkett was great. I like his coaching style. He gets to the point when coaching and demands my best. He is a great teacher too," Sykes said.

The decision may have come quickly for Sykes, but he is very comfortable with how it all played out and he feels very happy and relieved to be a future Bull.

"It feels great to be committed. A lot of anxiousness is gone because I know I have a staff that wants to work with me and now I can devote my full focus to winning state," he said.