USF DB Smoke Davis forced to retire due to a neck injury

Kelly Quinlan
South Florida veteran starting defensive back Vincent "Smoke" Davis announced his retirement from football on Tuesday after a neck injury. Davis was the Bulls' most experienced defensive back with nearly 1,500 career snaps mostly at nickel/star and safety.

He was tied as the second-leading tackler last season with linebacker Dwayne Boyles with 68 total tackles. He had 151 tackles and one interception in his four seasons of action in Tampa. His departure is likely to lead to some shuffling in the secondary heading into fall camp.

Davis nearly sacking Mikey Keene in the season finale at UCF last season
Davis nearly sacking Mikey Keene in the season finale at UCF last season (Mike Watters/USAToday)
