USF coaches busy with new offers from the road
With recruiting in full swing, South Florida coaches extended some new offers over the last few days. We take a look at those offers and where things stand in those targets recruitment.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news