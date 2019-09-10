The schedule is highlighted by games against Boston College , Florida State and the Cayman Islands Classic. USF has no fewer than four non-conference games vs. opponents that played in the 2019 post season, including three teams that played in the NCAA Tournament, with the possibility of adding more at the Cayman Island Classic.

The USF Bulls men's basketball team and head coach Brian Gregory announced their non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season, Gregory’s third season leading the program.

The Bulls will return to the Yuengling Center court for the first time on October 29 for an exhibition game against St. Leo, then tips off the regular season Nov. 5 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, followed by home contests against Boston College and IUPUI. USF will also welcome Wofford, Furman, Dartmouth, Drexel and FAU to Tampa.

As previously announced, the Bulls are slated to play three games in the Cayman Islands Classic Nov. 25-27 in George Town, Grand Cayman. USF’s first opponent in the tournament is Loyola-Chicago. In its second game of the tournament USF will play either New Mexico State, who was a 12-seed in the NCAA Tournament, or Colorado State.

“One of the things you look for in a holiday tournament is not only the level of competition, but having the opportunity to bring your players to a place they will remember for the rest of their lives,” USF head coach Brian Gregory said. “We need to play games like these against teams like these to build our non-conference NET ranking, so I think you look for all those things when you play in a tournament like this.”

The Bulls will meet Utah State, another NCAA Tournament team, in Houston's Toyota Center on Dec. 18 as part of the Battleground 2K19 event. USF then makes a short trip to Sunrise, FL for the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, at the BB&T Center, on December 21 against FSU. The game marks the second appearance by USF in the Classic.

USF heads into the 2019-20 season with all five starters back from a team that won the College Basketball Insider (CBI) championship and set a single-season school record with 24 wins. The Bulls bring back 92.4 percent of its scoring, 94.6 percent of its rebounding and 90.3 percent of its minutes.

Additionally, USF featured the top turnaround in the NCAA by winning 14 more games than it did over the course of the 2017-18 season.

In July, the American Athletic Conference announced home and away match-ups for the 2019-20 conference schedule of 18 games. USF will play home and away games against UCF, Connecticut, ECU, Houston, Memphis, SMU and Wichita State. The Bulls will only play Cincinnati and Tulsa at the Yuengling Center and will only play Temple and Tulane on the road.

Game times, broadcast information, and dates for each AAC game will be announced at a later date.