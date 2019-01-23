



TAMPA –

The University of South Florida Bulls hold off the Wichita State Shockers, 54-41 in Tampa on Tuesday night. The Bulls end a three-game losing skid and held the Shockers to the third lowest opponent score since 2002.

In the opening seconds of the first half, LaQuincy Rideau made a layup to give USF a 2-0 lead. Then, it was nearly five minutes before either team would score again. With 15:31 to go in the first half, Michael Durr made a layup to give the Bulls a 4-0 lead. The Shockers would get on the board with a jump shot by Markis McDuffie with 15:11 on the clock. USF would go on a 14-6 run to lead 18-8 with less than ten minutes remaining in the half. By halftime, their lead was up to 15, 30-15.

The Bulls continued their dominance through the first five minutes of the second half, leading by 18, 35-17, with 14:45 remaining in the game. The Shockers would then go on their best offensive run of the game, outscoring USF, 19-8 to get within six points, 42-36, with less than five minutes on the game clock. The Bulls would regain control, outscoring Wichita State 12-5 down the stretch, to win 54-41.

Neither team shot well in the game. The Bulls made 30% of their shots, but the Shockers struggled to hit 28%. On paper, the game looks close, with a Wichita State advantage in the paint, 20-18, and points off of turnovers, 11-8. The game was won on the free throw line and the three-point arc. USF went 18-24 from the free throw line while the Shockers were just 9-22. From three-point range, the Bulls made just 32%, 6-19, but they were much better than Wichita State, who hit just 11%, 2-18.

Only one Shocker broke into double-digit scoring. McDuffie finished with 11 points. Jamarius Burton and Samajae Haynes-Jones scored eight apiece.

David Collins led the Bulls with 13 points and six rebounds. Rideau finished with 11 points and one rebound shy of a double-double. Michael Durr rounded out the top three in scoring, with nine points, shooting a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line.

After the game, Wichita State head coach, Gregg Marshall, spoke with the media. Obviously disappointed with the loss, he seemed to think his program hit an all-time low.

“It’s pretty bad now,” said Marshall. “It’s pretty bad. I’d have to go back and look to see when it was that bad. You have to give them credit, obviously, I want to credit South Florida. I’ll certainly look at the tape. I don’t know what to tell you.”

While his initial remarks focused largely on how bad it was to lose this particular game, he did have some positive things to say about USF.

“We wouldn’t have beaten anybody tonight,” he said. “But, South Florida is definitely improved. I love what they’re doing. Their staff has brought in some athletes and some guys who can makes some plays.

“Rideau was taking the ball from us multiple times in the first half. A ratty kid, a tough kid, kind of stirs the drink. And, Collins obviously out there. Some young big guys who are really good.”

Coaches in games across the country participated in a program called Coaches vs. Cancer by wearing athletic shoes during games to raise awareness and funding for cancer research. Marshall was asked about his participation in the program, which he responded to in a notably different tone.

“Well, it’s important for the world,” said Marshall. “If we can find a cure for cancer, it would eradicate a lot of early deaths. Everyone I know has been affected by cancer in some form or fashion. IT took my grandmother and stepfather.”

Marshall also mentioned that his shoes would be autographed and auctioned off at the end of this week to benefit the charity.

USF head coach, Brian Gregory, gave an opening statement to the media before taking questions. Not surprisingly, his outlook on the game was far more positive than Marshall’s.

“Interesting game,” said Gregory. “I have an unbelievable amount of respect for Gregg and what he’s built at Wichita State. You look over the last ten years, it’s as good of a program as there is.

“We’re both in a similar situation. Got two guys that played for us last year, seven or eight new guys trying to play. I knew they would come out and fight and we needed to respond the same way.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. It wasn’t pretty on offense, but it was really good on defense. It was really good.”

One reporter seemed to think that this win was a program milestone for the Bulls, despite the Shockers’ losing record, and asked Gregory what it is like to have a win over a program like Wichita State.

“Like I said earlier, I think the world of Gregg. What he’s built there has been unbelievable. As good a program as there is, except for maybe a couple of the blue-bloods out there.

“It’s a great win for us because of the respect that myself and my players have for Wichita State and what they’re all about.”

Gregory was also asked about his participating in Coaches vs. Cancer.

“The coaches have done an unbelievable job, with the Coaches Versus Cancer. Not only in raising the awareness throughout this entire week, but also raising funds.

“There’s not a single coach, not a single person, that hasn’t been impacted someway by the destruction that cancer can cause and the fight that we have to put up against it. I’m proud as a coach to be a part of that.”

Wichita State dropped to 8-10 (1-5) with the loss. They will look for their second conference win of the season at UConn on Saturday, January 26th. That game will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network with tip-off set for 6:00 PM EST.

The Bulls improve to 13-6 (3-4) and will try to win two-in-a-row as they visit ECU on Saturday, January 26th. That game can be viewed on ESPNU starting at 4:00 PM EST.