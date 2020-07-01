The USF men’s basketball program has one scholarship available in the 2021 recruiting class and is making as aggressive a push as they can during a dead period that began on March 13 and was recently extended to August 31.

The Bulls received a verbal commitment from Windermere Prep point guard Trey Moss on June 12 and now are focused on landing a commitment from a shooting guard or a wing who can play shooting guard or small forward.

Having said that, lets look at the BullsInsider.com 2021 Hot Board

