The University of South Florida Bulls were blown out by the University of Memphis Tigers, 49-10. The Tigers put on an offensive clinic while USF could barely move the football, playing no less than three quarterbacks before it was over.





IT WAS OVER WHEN

And about that, it was over when facing 4th and 7 on the Memphis 20, the USF coaching staff opted to kick a field goal to go up 10-7. While the field goal gave them a temporary lead, it clearly demonstrated the lack of understanding of the Memphis offense’s ability to pile up points. The Bulls were serious underdogs in this game, but they made a concerted effort to call a conservative, low-risk game. It would only take Memphis a few minutes to take a 14-10 lead, from which they would not look back.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell and USF’s Kelley Joiner both had good games, each going over 100 yards in rushing. However, Tigers’ starting quarterback, Brady White passed for more yards than both backs ran for, combined. White passed for 222 yards, two touchdowns, with two interceptions. Even after throwing picks, he did not hesitate to throw the ball all over the field.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

560-170. The Tigers put up 560 yards of total offense compared to just 170 for the Bulls. What’s worse, 115 yards of that total are Joiner’s rushing yards. USF quarterback, Jordan McCloud, passed for just 45 yards on 14 attempts.

WHAT A PLAY

This one goes twice. Facing a 2nd and 38 after a bad snap recovery, White connects with Damonte Coxie for a 20 yard pickup. On the very next play, with 3rd and 18 on the 50 yard line, White finds Kedarian Jones who takes the catch 50 yards for the Tigers third touchdown of the game. White and company turned the improbable situation of converting a first down into something even more improbable; points.

THE BOTTOM LINE

This was a mismatch from the start and the Bulls coaching staff didn’t have a plan to play. The passing totals put up by the Bulls simply aren’t worthy of this level of play and did not have place in this game. USF will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2014. As conference mates, it would seem that the teams should be peers, but the Bulls looked outclassed in almost every aspect of the game.

They will not be able to gain bowl eligibility, but they have a Friday night date in Orlando that might improve the mood. They will visit UCF for an 8 PM EST kickoff that will be broadcast on ESPN.