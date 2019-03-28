TAMPA--

The University of South Florida Bulls have won their third straight Roman College Basketball Invitational tournament game, defeating the Loyola Marymount University Lions by a score of 57-46 on Thursday night. The win places the Bulls in the tournament finals and ties the program’s most wins in a season, with 22.

The first half of the game was close, with both teams tied at eight seven minutes in. Antun Maricevic would make a layup to give the Bulls a 10-8 edge with less than 13 minutes remaining in the half. Loyola Marymount responded with a three-pointer by James Bateman, followed by a pair of three-point shots by Erik Johansson to put the Lions up 17-10, the biggest lead of the game.

USF would answer with 8-1 run of their own to tie the game at 18 with just over two minutes left in the half. They would go into the halftime break tied at 22.

Mattias Markusson started the second half scoring with a slam, giving Loyola Marymount a two point, 24-22 lead. LaQuincy Rideau would tie it up at 24 with a layup. A pair of made free throws by David Collins gave the Bulls a 26-24 for lead less than a minute into the period. Those baskets would be the start of an 18-3 run by the Bulls, who had a 44-29 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game.

The Lions fought their way back, cutting the deficit to three points, 45-42, with 6:34 on the clock. A layup and a pair of free throws from Collins started USF pulling away, again. The game would get no closer with the Bulls holding on for a nine point, 56-47 victory.

Alexis Yetna finished the game with 11 points and 11 rebounds, his 14th double-double of the season. Collins, the only other Bull in double digits, also finished with 11 points. Michael Durr pulled down nine rebounds, while T.J. Lang finished a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

No Lions broke into double-digit scoring. James Batemon, Mattias Marksusson, and Erik Johansson tied for the lead in scoring with 9 points each.

USF head coach, Brian Gregory, spoke to the media following the game.

“It’s a great win for our program,” said Gregory. “It’s a great win for these guys, the work that they’ve put in. And, now we get to keep playing. And, we’re going to keep building. That’s what this thing is all about and our guys have responded extremely well.”

Statistically, the game was pretty even. Both teams shot just 40% from the field. USF was 15-23 from the free throw line, while the Lions only made two of their six attempts. The difference in free throws more than accounts for the margin of victory.

With that victory, the Bulls advance to the final round of the Roman CBI tournament. They will host DePaul on Monday, April 1st for a 7 PM EDT tip-off in a best-of-three playoff. DePaul defeated Central Michigan, Longwood, and Coastal Carolina to advance to the final series. Game one of the series will be played at the Yuengling Center, while the final game(s) will be played in Chicago.

Gregory was asked about being from the Chicago area and returning to face DePaul.

“I grew up watching DePaul,” said Gregory. “They were my favorite team, growing up. DePaul was great during my childhood, so I loved them.”

The win puts this team in the history books, something else that Gregory commented about.

“To get to 22 wins for our guys is a tremendous, tremendous accomplishment,” said Gregory. “22 wins ties the most wins in the history of the program. Now, the two other teams went to the NCAA tournament. So, obviously, they had a greater accomplishment. We weren’t good enough, or experienced enough, to go to the NCAA tournament this year, or the NIT.”

The Bulls will find out if they are good enough or experienced enough to win the CBI beginning Monday. Tip-off is set for 7 PM EDT, with television coverage provided by ESPNU.