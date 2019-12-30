The University of South Florida Bulls hold off a late push by the Florida Atlantic University Owls, 60-58 on Sunday. The Bulls relied on youth and depth to secure the victory, with David Collins and Antun Maricevic missing action due to ankle injuries.

Zack Dawson sank a three-pointer to get the Bulls within four, 56-52, with 3:39 to go. Dawson then stole the ball from Cornelius Taylor and scored a pair on a fast break, to narrow the deficit to just two, 56-54. A missed three-pointer by Michael Forrest was rebounded by Laquincy Rideau, who got the ball to Dawson for another three, returning the lead to USF for the first time seven minutes, 57-56.

Early in the second period, the Bulls built up their biggest lead of the game, 12 points, leading 38-26 just a minute into the half. The Owls would chip away at that lead, though, tying the game at 41 with a 15-3 run and 13:06 on the clock. FAU would take the lead a few minutes later, which they build up to a seven point advantage with just over four minutes remaining in the game, leading 56-49.

The first half was a competitive affair, with several lead changes early on. However, once the score got into double-digits, the Bulls held the advantage, taking a nine point lead into halftime, 35-26.





FAU would have a chance to regain control with over a minute to go, but a missed shot by Richardson Maitre was rebounded by Dawson, who would score again to put the Bulls up 59-56 with 1:15 remaining in the game.

The Owls chose the easier points of a layup to get within one, 59-58, with 55 seconds left in the game, rather than trying to tie it with a three. Rideau sealed the victory with a free throw with five seconds on the clock. Taylor shot for the tie with a second left, but it didn’t fall for him, and the Bulls held on to win.

Dawson’s 18 points, 11 of which came in the final minutes of the game, was the team high for the Bulls. B.J. Mack, who finished with ten points, was the only other Bull scoring in double-digits. Mack was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Michael Durr lead the team with seven rebounds, while Rideau was a team-best six assists.

Karlis Silins was the leading scorer for the Owls, with 12 points. No other Owls scored in double-digits, with the second-leading scorer being Jailyn Ingram, who finished with nine.

FAU dominated the paint, 30-14, and edged the Bulls in points off of turnovers, 19-17. The Bulls advantage in free throws, (10-3), fast break points, (7-0), and three-pointers (10-7) helped them pull out the win.

After the game, USF head coach, Brian Gregory, spoke with the media.

“Pleased with the three freshman coming off the bench, the lift that they gave,” said Gregory. “I’m very proud of the way that our competed and the way they looked this challenge, a little adversity, in the face. Could have crumbled, and didn’t.”

Gregory elaborated on that adversity when asked to reflect on where the team is, with a 7-6 record.

“It’s a good question,” said Gregory. “Whenever you evaluate your team, you’re also looking holistically at the program as well. We’re just coming off our week without our full arsenal of players, where we played two top 25 teams on neutral sites.

“Two teams that are NCAA tournament teams. Florida State and Utah State may be second weekend teams in that tournament, as well. That’s how good those teams are. And, we competed and took both of them to the wire. One was a last second lost and one was a last minute loss.”

“We’re a good team,” said Gregory.

Additional adversity has come in the form of injuries. The team has had to overcome the loss of Alexis Yetna for the season, only to now face ankle injuries to Collins and Maricevic. Gregory was asked about the status of those injuries.

“Both of them tweaked their ankle yesterday during practice,” he said. “We had two good days of practice. Were able to move and do some stuff this afternoon, but just didn’t feel like they were ready to go.”

While he was not able to give a long term prognosis, Gregory said, “They’re both quick healers. Both of them are tough kids. They did everything they could to try to get ready to play this afternoon.”

FAU drops to 8-5 with the loss. The begin Conference USA play on Thursday, January 2nd against UTSA. That game has a 7 PM tipoff with coverage available on ESPN+.

The Bulls, now boasting a winning record of 7-6, will begin their own conference play in Dallas at SMU on Wednesday, January 1st. The Mustangs ended their non-conference slate with a 9-2 record.That game will begin at 5 PM EST, with television broadcast available on ESPNU.











