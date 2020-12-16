BullsInsider - USF Bulls outlast Cincinnati Bearcats, 74-71

The University of South Florida Bulls left Cincinnati with a 74-71 victory on Wednesday, their first on the road against the Bearcats since 1988. Four Bulls scored in double-digits to secure the victory for USF, who held off a late charge from Cincinnati for the win.

The two teams played a close first half, which featured seven ties and neither team leading by more than five points. USF had a two-point, 43-41 lead at the halftime break.

To begin the second half, Cincinnati tied the game at 43 on a field goal by Chris Vogt, only to have the Bulls take control from that point forward. They would build leads up to 12 points on multiple occasions before the Bearcats clawed their way back for another tie at 68 with 4:30 left in the game.

The Bulls managed to hold off the late charge from Cincinnati, which included three missed three-pointers in the final minute of the game. Tari Eason finally hit a three for the Bearcats, putting them within a pair, 73-71, with 41 seconds to go. USF’s Alexis Yetna missed a three-pointer with eight seconds left in the game, opening up an opportunity for Cincinnati. Michael Durr got the rebound for the Bulls, and a foul sent him to the line for two. He missed the first but made the second, giving the Bulls a 74-71 lead with eight seconds left in the game. Jeremiah Davenport attempted a three to try and tie the game with two seconds on the clock, but Xavier Castaneda’s rebound sealed the win for USF.

Yetna and Durr earned double-doubles in the game, with Yetna scoring 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Durr scored 14 with ten rebounds. Also scoring in double-digits were Castaneda with 14 and David Collins, who scored 11.

Keith Williams led the Bearcats with 15 points before fouling out late in the game. Tari Eason and Vogt joined Williams in double-digit scoring, with 13 apiece. Eason also pulled down nine rebounds.

The Bulls dominated the boards, outrebounding the Bearcats, 37-29, and edging them out in the paint, 38-34. They also hit 41% from beyond the arc.

With the loss, the Bearcats drop to 2-3. They’ll see their next action at Georgia on Saturday. Tipoff for that game is set for 8 PM, with broadcast available on the SEC Network.

The Bulls improve to 5-2 on the season and will host Wichita State on Tuesday, December 22nd. That game is set for 7 PM. That game will have limited in-house audience, but will be broadcast on ESPN+ for those unable to get tickets.