TAMPA--

USF Bulls outlast BYU Cougars, 27-23

The University of South Florida Bulls held on to beat the Brigham Young University Cougars, 27-23 on Saturday night. The Bulls trailed much of the game, before taking a lead and holding it, in the fourth quarter. It was Homecoming and history and a game for the ages.

The history was made early as Jaren Hall, freshman quarterback for BYU, became the first black player to start at quarterback for the university. While his debut started off with a hitch, a delay of game penalty before the first snap, his first drive did put points on the board for the Cougars. Hall marched his team down the field and into USF territory quickly. Things broke down at the USF 29, however, when, facing a third and nine, Hall was sacked by Antonio Grier. Jake Oldroyd kicked through a 51 yard field goal to give BYU a 3-0 lead with about ten minute left in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, BYU scored a second time. This time, it was Hall’s first touchdown pass as a starter, a 35 yard throw to Dax Milne to go up 10-0 with just under 15 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Bulls, who had gone three-and-out twice in the first quarter and had another drive end in a fumble, continued to struggle offensively in the second quarter. Their first drive was another three-and-out.

The Cougars had no problems moving the ball. Their second possession in the second quarter yielded another field goal. Runs of 10, 16, and nine yards by Lopini Katoa on back-to-back runs, along with an 11 yard carry by Emmanuel Esukpa, helped get BYU into field goal range. Oldroyd kicked through the 22 yard attempt with 9:07 remaining in the half, boosting the BYU lead to 13-0.

USF’s offense would finally get traction on the following drive. Jordan Cronkrite and Trevon Sands carried the ball for a combined 39 yards on six carries to get the Bulls into Cougar territory. McCloud would attempt a rare pass in the game deep into the end zone. USF tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, adjusted his route dramatically and made a diving catch for the first Bulls’ touchdown of the game. With six minutes to go in the half, BYU led 13-7.

BYU would repeat their last drive and score another field goal to go up 16-7 with less than a minute remaining in the half. Hall accounted for significant rushing yards on the drive. Hall had runs of 10, 2, and 12 yards. Oldroyd’s field goal was a 28-yarder.

The Bulls would have the ball back with 36 seconds and one timeout, but they opted to run out the clock as opposed to trying to score again before the half. The halftime score was 16-7.

USF got things moving quickly in the second half, adding a touchdown on their first possession. This time, it was running back, Jordan Cronkrite, with the scoring run. With under ten minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Bulls trailed 16-14.

Hall wasted no time responding. On third down, with five to go, he ran for a 32 yard pickup down to the USF 33. Two plays later, he scrambled for a 29 yard touchdown to expand the BYU lead to 23-14.

McCloud rushed for two yards and a touchdown to start the fourth quarter and get the Bulls within 2, 23-21. That touchdown was made possible by the field position created by a Hall fumble at the BYU 38 yard line.

The Cougars would miss a field goal on their next drive, giving the Bulls the ball on their own 22 yard line. A big, 41 yard run by Cronkrite got the Bulls into BYU territory. Four plays later, Cronkrite ran for a three yard touchdown. They would attempt a two point conversion successfully, but a penalty pushed them down to the BYU 18 yard line. They would miss the P.A.T. The Bulls took the lead on the possession and it would be one that they would hold onto, 27-23.

“I don’t know when the last time that we had beat a quality opponent at home,” said head coach, Charlie Strong, after the game. “Not overlooking Georgia Tech from last season, but you’re looking at a team that beat USC and came back and beat Tennessee.”

Strong was asked how they were able to win with a 37-22 minute disadvantage.

“To be in a game like that, you’re right,” said Strong. “And then, have the yardage they had, its amazing that we came out and won.”

Another topic that came up in the press conference pertained to Cronkrite, who had a great game with 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s an outstanding player,” said Strong. “We knew, I think the first three games he had like 25 total yards. In the last, he’s really had breakout games.”

McCloud, who was wearing a glove on his throwing hand, also came up as a topic in the press conference.

I don’t know why he’s wearing a glove,” said Strong. “ I told him he’s trying to be like Teddy Bridgewater.” Bridgewater, of course, was the Louisville quarterback when Strong was there.

McCloud’s limitations showed on the stat sheet. He passed for 72 yards on 14 attempts with one touchdown and one interception.

Notable stats on defense were 13 tackles for loss and six sacks. That’s the most sacks in a home game since 2012.

Next up for the Bulls is a trip to the United States Naval Academy to take on the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM EDT, with television broadcast available on CBS Sports.








