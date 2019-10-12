Football Recruiting | Join us | Refer a friend | YouTube | Twitter





TAMPA--

The University of South Florida Bulls defeated the Brigham Young University Cougars in dramatic fashion on Saturday, 27-23. The Bulls needed a fourth quarter comeback, their first lead of the game, to secure the win. The most impressive factor in the win for the Bulls was that they did it running the ball, something they struggled with all season. Bulls’ quarterback, Jordan McCloud, is still recovering from a wrist sprain, so he only attempted 14 passes as a result. Four Bulls carried the load in the running game, with 44 runs for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

It literally was not over until the final play of the game. Late in the fourth quarter, BYU was driving down the field, getting deep into USF territory. When they got down the USF ten yard line, their momentum stalled, bringing up a fourth and seven. Opting to try and convert for the win, trailing 27-23, the Cougars came up short on a pass into the middle of the field. The Bulls looked like they had an opportunity to seal the victory, with just 1:36 remaining in the game. However, BYU had three timeouts and a tough defensive stand forced USF to punt. The subsequent drive by the Cougars got them to fourth and 18 on the USF 20, but a pass attempt to the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Carrying the ball 26 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns, it’s hard to pick anyone other than Jordan Cronkrite for this honor. With McCloud’s injuries affecting his ability to throw the ball, the offense had become somewhat one-dimensional. Even though BYU knew they were going to run on nearly every play, Cronkrite was able to average over six yards a carry and half of his team’s touchdown total.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

105-40. The Bulls were penalized 11 times for a total of 105 yards, with one of those penalties for pass interference coming late in the game and extending a key drive for BYU. USF continues to be one of the most penalized teams in the country. In contrast, the Cougars were penalized just five times for 40 yards. The Bulls were fortunate to overcome the hole dug by undisciplined play.

WHAT A PLAY

Near the end of the second quarter, the Bulls were trailing 13-0. Six run plays and a pass play got the offense rolling into BYU territory for the first time in the game. With first and ten at the BYU 39 yard line, McCloud passed the ball deep into the end zone. However, there was nobody in the area where the ball was headed. With tremendous alertness and athleticism, USF tight end, Mitchell Wilcox, altered his route with a sharp hook and then made a diving catch for the Bulls’ first touchdown in the game. After the game, Wilcox told the media that he was not the target of the pass. That only makes the fact that he made the catch more impressive. That touchdown was a confidence builder that kept USF in the game.

THE BOTTOM LINE

In a battle of two 2-3 teams, somebody has to win. Still, this seems like a pretty good win and BYU looks like a better team than their 2-4 record would suggest. That said, USF still has a lot of improvements to work on before returning to conference play. They’re not the only team in this conference capable of beating the Cougars at home. USF heads north for Annapolis to face Navy and their option offense. That game is also set for a 3:30 PM EDT kickoff, with television broadcast on CBS.