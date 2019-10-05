The University of South Florida Bulls took care of business against their soon-to-be-former-AAC foes, UConn Huskies, 48-22. The Huskies gave a fight for the first half, but quickly ran out of gas.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

After going down 27-14 before halftime, an interception near the end of the second quarter seemed to slow down USF momentum. In the beginning the third quarter, the Huskies forced USF to go three-and-out on their first drive. On the second USF possession of the second half, the Bulls found the end zone again when Jordan McCloud connected with Bryce Miller for a 12 yard touchdown pass. The 20 point deficit sealed the deal for the visitors.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Jordan McCloud, playing with a sprained wrist on his throwing arm, passed for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He had two interceptions, as well. However, throw in his 62 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown, it’s hard to imagine who could have had more of an impact for his team than he did.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Quarterback rating of 707.2. Backup quarterback, Kirk Rygol threw one pass for a 33 yard touchdown. McCloud, for comparison sake, had a rating of 143.3.

WHAT A PLAY

Early in the second quarter, when the game was still close, McCloud connected with Jacob Mathis for a 37 yard pickup. The catch wasn’t for a touchdown, but it set up a five yard touchdown run by Trevon Sands on the next play to put the Bulls up 14-0.

THE BOTTOM LINE

It’s always good to win, especially when you come into a game with a 1-3 record. But, what this means to the entire season is questionable. UConn is not a good football team and the future of the program has become uncertain with their departure from the American Athletic Conference. If nothing else, it should serve as a confidence boost for the Bulls, who had lost nine of their past ten games. They will need to work hard to keep it rolling next week against BYU.