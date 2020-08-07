Watch: Jeff Scott recaps USF's first day of camp
USF football head coach Jeff Scott and select players met with the media following the first day of camp Friday. Scott announced that two players have decided to opt out this season -- John Waller and Jernard Phillips.
Scott said his message to the quarterbacks is "We're going to have a great quarterback competition. We're not going to have a quarterback controversy."
Watch Coach Scott's full comments plus interviews with the players in the media players below.
Video by Kody Hilburn - USF Athletics