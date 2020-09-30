BullsInsider - BI TV: Glenn Spencer Cincinnati Week

The Bulls are preparing to face another big offensive line against Cincinnati this week, according to USF defensive coordinator, Glenn Spencer. Spencer also talked about how last week was different from a bye week, because they had been preparing to play against FAU and not practicing they way they would in a bye. He had good things to say about Cincinnati's offense and their quarterback, Desmond Ridder, as well as USF defensive tackle Thad Magnum and defensive back, Mekhi Lapointe.

Get BullsInsider.com Premium Content FREE for 60 Days – CLICK HERE!