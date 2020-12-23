BullsInsider - USF Bulls fall to Wichita State, 87-77

The University of South Florida Bulls lost in overtime to the Wichita State University Shockers on Tuesday, 87-77. The Bulls had command for most of the game, but needed last minute heroics by David Collins to force overtime.

USF jumped out to an early lead in the first half, but the teams tied at 4 points apiece just a few minutes into the period. With just under 16 minutes on the clock, the Bulls took the lead with a three-pointer by Justin Brown, 7-3. From that point forward, they never trailed in the half, leading by as much as 13 points on multiple occasions. USF took a 29-22 lead into halftime.

The second half played similarly to the first, with the Bulls maintaining a comfortable lead for the first eight minutes in the period. At the 12 minute mark, Clarence Jackson hit a layup on a fast break that got the Shockers within two, 44-42. However, it wasn’t until less than eight minutes remained in regulation that Wichita State took their first lead of the game off a jump shot by Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, giving the Shockers a 49-48 lead.

The lead change was the turning point of the game, with the Shockers keeping the Bulls at arms-length for the remainder of regulation. Trailing by five opints, 69-64 with just four seconds on the clock, Collins made a three pointer while being fouled to get his team within two, 69-67. Collins would make his second free throw to narrow the Wichita State lead to one, 69-68.

Once the ball was brought into play by Wichita State, Trey Wade was fouled to stop the clock. He made a free throw to put the Shockers up, 70-68. USF would get the ball with four seconds on the clock. Collins attempted a three pointer as time expired, but was fouled in the attempt, sending him to the line. He made the first shot, only to have Wichita State call timeout in between his subsequent shots, both of which came after he was in possession of the basketball. Collins missed the second, but made the third shot, tying the game at 70. The fraction of the second on the clock wasn’t enough time for Wichita State to make anything happen, sending the game into overtime.

While it seemed like the Bulls had the momentum going into overtime, it was short lived. Just over a minute into the period, Craig Porter Jr. made a layup on a fast break that broke the tie, 72-70, in favor of the Shockers, who would go on to lead the entire extra period before securing the win, 82-77.



