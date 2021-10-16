USF Bulls fall to Tulsa Hurricane in 32-31 heartbreaker

The University of Tulsa Hurricane staged a fourth quarter comeback to defeat the University of South Florida Bulls 32-31 in the last minutes of the game. The Bulls never trailed in the game until the final five minutes of regulation. USF had chances to recover the lead late, but were not successful.

The Bulls won the opening coin toss and elected to receive first. They had some early success with a 22 yard pass from Timmy McClain to Xavier Weaver to get USF into Tulsa territory. Two plays later, it was McClain to Weaver for a ten yard pickup. The next three plays, runs by McClain and Kelly Joiner, couldn’t move the chains and the Bulls opted for the field goal. The 44 yard attempt was good and USF led 3-0.

The Golden Hurricane responded in kind on their first possession of the game with a 22 yard field goal with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter. Big runs of 19 and ten yards by running back, Shanari Brooks helped get Tulsa in scoring position.

Early in the second quarter, Tulsa running back, Anthony Watkins, ran for a five yard loss, fumbling the football. USF linebacker, Antonio Grier, recovered the football on the Tulsa 15 yard line. Three plays later, Jaren Mangham scored his tenth rushing touchdown of the season on a direct snap play for a one yard run. With just under 13 minutes to go in the half, USF led 10-3.

On the next possession, Tulsa quarterback, Davis Brin, had the offense moving. A pass to Ezra Naylor III for a 16 yard gain, a 15 yard run by Brooks followed by a 19 yard catch by Brooks put the Hurricane deep into Bulls’ territory. When they got to the 24 yard line, USF linebacker, Dwayne Boyles, intercepted Brin, giving the Bulls the ball on their own 15. The USF offense would go three and out, unable to capitalize on the turnover, but Boyles’ catch almost certainly prevented another Tulsa score.

Tulsa would return the subsequent punt nine yards to the USF 43 yard line. Again, Brin and the Hurricane offense were able to get big chunk plays. On first down, Deneric Prince picked up 13 yards on a run play. On the second play of the drive, Brin connected with JuanCarlos Santana for a 19 yard gain. On the third play, it was Prince for ten more yards. Tulsa now had first down on the USF one yard line. He would take it the final yard and even the score at ten with just over nine minutes to go in the first half.

Tyler Tipton sent the following kickoff 65 yards to the USF goal line, where it was caught by Brian Battie, who then returned it 100 yards for a USF touchdown. With just under nine minutes remaining in the half, the Bulls led 17-10.

The Hurricane offense was still clicking on their next drive. Brooks ran for 12 yards on the first play and Santana caught a ten yard pass on the second play. Two plays later, Brin connected with Josh Johnson for a gain of 11 to the Tulsa 48 yard line. Brin would run a keeper play for no gain on first down and then have his pass intercepted by Grier for a pick-six on second down. Grier returned the ball 68 yards to extend the Bulls’ lead to 24-10.

On the next Tulsa play, Prince took a handoff 25 yards to the 50 yard line. Johnson would catch a pass for a ten yard pickup and Santana would have a catch for 22 yards. Despite the big gains, their momentum stalled at the USF seven. Opting for a field goal, they cut the USF lead to 24-13.

Jimmy Horn was back to receive the Tulsa kickoff, which he caught and returned 22 yards to the USF 37, only to fumble the football, which the Hurricane recovered. It took Brin just one play, a 37 yard pass to Sam Crawford Jr. to put Tulsa in the end zone. What a minute prior looked like USF building a blowout suddenly returned to being a one score game. USF took their 24-20 lead into the halftime break.



