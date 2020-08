TAMPA, Fla. -- USF men's basketball head coach Brian Gregory met with the media on the Leroy Selmon Center Patio Thursday and discussed the progress his team has made during the off-season.

Gregory also gave an update on Alexis Yetna, talked about his hopes for a 2020-21 NCAA basketball season, could bubbles work at the college level and more.

Watch his full media availability in the media player below