USF offered White County (Sparta, TN) High School wing Grant Slatten Tuesday night after Brian Gregory and his staff evaluated extensive video on the class of 2021 prospect.

Slatten also holds offers from Morehead State and Tennessee Tech. However, the 6-foot-6, 190-pounder has recently picked up offers from several high major programs such as Florida, Florida State, Mississippi, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

“They just recently started recruiting me within the last week and they gave me the offer,” Slatten said about the USF coaching staff. “I’m extremely blessed to have it.”

The Tennessee native was surprised when Bulls assistant coach Tom Herrion called and offered.

“It kind of caught me off guard. I’m excited to have it. He said that coach Gregory is going to call me later this week. Coach Gregory has known my dad for a while, they’re pals.

“He said he knew that I could shoot the ball, pass and do all that but he really focused on my athleticism last year. He said it jumps off the page from last year to this year of how much my athleticism has improved, being able to finish above the rim and just go in on people. I was really excited to hear that because that is something I’ve really been working on and I’m glad it is getting noticed.”

Gregory’s oldest daughter is starting her freshman year at Notre Dame so he and his family are in South Bend, Indiana moving her in.