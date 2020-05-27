Rivals released its final rankings for the 2020 class last week.



USF landed four-star prospect Caleb Murphy who came in at No. 59 overall and as the No. 14 ranked shooting guard (Rivals does not provide combo guard rankings).

There is little doubt that Murphy is going to be an outstanding addition to the Bulls’ roster, but how good could he be? History may give us some clues based on past rankings.

BullsInsider.com looks at other prospects over the past decade with the same overall ranking as Murphy, as well as prospects ranked the No. 14 shooting guard.