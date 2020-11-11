The USF men’s basketball program today announced the addition of Trey Moss , the No. 35 ranked point guard prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

Moss, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard from Windermere, Florida verbally committed to the Bulls in June, but USF didn't officially announce his addition because he had yet to sign paperwork with the university. With his signing complete, Brian Gregory shared his excitement in a press release.

“We recognized early in the recruiting process that Trey was an elite level guard, an elite level student and an elite level young man,” Gregory said. “We made him a priority from day one, and we felt it was very, very important to bring him into our program because of the immediate impact he would make. Trey has tremendous speed, great ball skills and can really put the ball in the basket. Every day Trey continues to improve, and I think Trey has a bright future in our program.”

Moss averaged 13.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals while leading Windermere High School to a 21-9 record and the Class 7A Region 2 finals.

A third-team 7A All-State selection by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches (FABC), Moss was attracted to USF in large part due to the relationship he built with Gregory, associate head coach Tom Herrion and the rest of the coaching staff.

“He’s [Herrion] been recruiting me since the ninth grade,” Moss told BullsInsider in June. “I’ve known him forever. He told me it’s about family, loyalty and trust and he put trust and loyalty in me.

“USF showed me loyalty. They showed me that they want to make me a better person off the court and on it and I knew it was the right school for me.”

USF has one more scholarship to fill in the 2021 class and are in the mix with multiple high school and Junior College prospects.