USF_Dave asks: Will Murphy be AAC freshman of the year?

I think Caleb Murphy has a legit shot at it if he is productive at a high level and USF has a good season. But I think it will be Memphis freshman Moussa Cisse’s award to lose.

USFGrad2015 asks: Have you heard anything specific regarding a potential non-conference bubble location for USF? I saw Rothstein mention Mohegan Sun has emerged as a possible site for teams from a number of early season tournaments (including UCF's HOF Tipoff), as well as Winthrop and Sanford Pentagon (Sioux Falls).

Nothing specific unfortunately. I check with sources about this a couple of times a week and nothing solid has come up. There has been chatter about a Florida Bubble but, as best as I can tell, it mostly was to determine interest. When I saw your question I asked sources again and was told that it is all in flux right now and that there is a lot of hyperbole out there.

NormalBull asks: How do you see the high school basketball season going this year at this point in the pandemic? Will it begin in November? December? Later? Obviously I am mostly referring to Florida high school basketball.

It really should begin on time in my opinion. Which means FHSAA members will begin basketball practice on Nov. 2 and the regular season will begin on Nov. 23. Florida kids have been playing in exposure events and basketball tournaments since the first weekend of June. So, in my opinion, high school hoops should begin on time.

I’ve asked some high school coaches and none of them, nor their athletic directors, have heard anything from the FHSAA about any change in their schedule.