With exactly three weeks until the college basketball season tips-off, the new KenPom rankings are out for the 2020-21 season. USF checks in at No. 88 in the initial rankings.

The American has four teams ranked in the top-60: Houston (22), Memphis (39), SMU (57) and Cincinnati (59).

This season Brian Gregory has the biggest and deepest team in his four seasons at USF as he returns a projected pre-season second team all-conference player in Alexis Yetna and returns six of the top nine scorers from last season. Gregory also brought in four-star guard Caleb Murphy, ranked No. 63 in the Rivals150, the highest rated player to ever sign with USF.

USF knows just two non-conference teams it will play in the 2020-21 season – Rhode Island (98) and Virginia Tech (30). BullsInsider.com was unable to confirm that the Dec. 12 game against LSU at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the Holiday Hoopsgiving event is still on the schedule. LSU is ranked No. 37.

Last season, the Bulls began the season ranked No. 92 and finished No. 125 in the KenPom rankings.