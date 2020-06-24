The USF Bulls have one more scholarship to fill in the 2021 cycle and Robert McCray V of A.C. Flora (Columbia, SC) High School is squarely in their sights. USF quietly recruited McCray during the spring, offered on June 17 and had a virtual in-home visit with the McCray family on Tuesday. BullsInsider.com caught up with McCray’s father to get his thoughts on the virtual in-home visit and his son’s recruitment.

“It went great, very impressive,” McCray IV said of the Zoom session. “I learned a lot of things that I wasn’t aware of about the University of South Florida so it was a very interesting Zoom. They put together a nice video of the campus, the school and the living situations and things like that. The Coaches are great they communicate everything well. They answer the questions before I can even ask them. They’re great guys, a great staff.” He continued, “They’re just high on Robert. They like good character guys. They like hard workers. They like his style of play. He gets downhill, he attacks, he plays fast, he makes good decisions with the ball. Basically, they just like his game all around. They know Robert is a hard worker, he’s a grinder and he wants to get better. They told me about their great player development, which we are looking for that.” Bull’s assistant coach Larry Dixon is leading the staff’s recruiting efforts to land Robert McCray V. “I’ve talked with him a few times,” McCray IV said of Dixon. “Robert has been communicating with him a lot so I think they have a good relationship.”