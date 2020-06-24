USF holds virtual in-home visit with Robert McCray V
The USF Bulls have one more scholarship to fill in the 2021 cycle and Robert McCray V of A.C. Flora (Columbia, SC) High School is squarely in their sights.
USF quietly recruited McCray during the spring, offered on June 17 and had a virtual in-home visit with the McCray family on Tuesday. BullsInsider.com caught up with McCray’s father to get his thoughts on the virtual in-home visit and his son’s recruitment.
“It went great, very impressive,” McCray IV said of the Zoom session. “I learned a lot of things that I wasn’t aware of about the University of South Florida so it was a very interesting Zoom. They put together a nice video of the campus, the school and the living situations and things like that. The Coaches are great they communicate everything well. They answer the questions before I can even ask them. They’re great guys, a great staff.”
He continued, “They’re just high on Robert. They like good character guys. They like hard workers. They like his style of play. He gets downhill, he attacks, he plays fast, he makes good decisions with the ball. Basically, they just like his game all around. They know Robert is a hard worker, he’s a grinder and he wants to get better. They told me about their great player development, which we are looking for that.”
Bull’s assistant coach Larry Dixon is leading the staff’s recruiting efforts to land Robert McCray V.
“I’ve talked with him a few times,” McCray IV said of Dixon. “Robert has been communicating with him a lot so I think they have a good relationship.”
In addition to USF McCray V holds 13 other Division I offers including from Florida, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Murray State and Winthrop. He is also hearing from Alabama, Clemson and Missouri. We asked his father if his son was giving thought to trimming his list soon.
“I’ve talked with Robert a lot about it,” McCray IV said. “He hasn’t decided when he wants to narrow it down. He’s a very humble kid and most of the schools recruiting him he likes them. It’s a large list right now so I’m trying to get him to make a decision to go ahead and narrow it down because as a man he needs to do that. He doesn’t need to be leading anyone on that he doesn’t feel that he’s going to attend. So, he hasn’t given me a date yet, I’m trying to get him to but I’m trying to let him grow a little bit, you know, and handle it as a man himself because he’s becoming a young man. I’m not going to make the decision for him I’m just going to advise the best way I can.”
RUSS’ REACTION
McCray is a high IQ, three-level scorer who is long, athletic and quite explosive. He is also a good defender and rebounds well for his position. McCray would undoubtedly have more than the 14 offers he currently holds had the two live evaluation periods happened in April . More schools are likely to jump into the mix with McCray if college coaches are able to watch him play next month in events that are live streamed. Which is probably why he has not told his father that he is ready to trim his list.