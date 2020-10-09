Update on 2021 USF commit Trey Moss
Trey Moss has one goal for his team – win a state championship – but he also has a couple of individual goals for his senior season.“One of my main personal goals is to average a triple-double. And...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news