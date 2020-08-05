Four-star Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.) wing Michael James – one of the top ranked small forward prospects in the country – narrowed his list to eight schools two weeks ago and will announce his college decision next month.

Tuesday evening the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder Tweeted that he will reveal his college choice Sept. 9. James will be choosing between USF, Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. James has unofficially visited USF and Texas A&M.