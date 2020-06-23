Gregory’s North Mecklenburg High School squad was 30-1 and set to play in the NCHSAA class 4A championship game when the Coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.

Class of 2022 power forward Jeremy Gregory is emerging as one of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina. At 6-foot-8, 240-pounds and a 7-foot-1 wingspan, the USF target showed as a sophomore that he has a big upside while helping to lead the top ranked team in the state.

“It went really well,” Gregory said of his sophomore campaign. “I really want to give thanks to Coach (Duane) Lewis because he got my body right and got me ready for the season. I’m running up and down the floor better, my jump shot has improved a lot. I think what separates me from a lot of players is my IQ for the game. I see the game different [sic] from a lot of people. I can make plays while being a force inside. I can get others involved as a big man.

Since June 15, when college coaches could begin to contact Gregory directly, his phone has been very busy. USF, Charlotte and Appalachian State offered last week with interest coming his way from North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Georgia State, Elon, Liberty, Butler and East Carolina.

Gregory is very familiar with Appalachian State, the only school he has taken an unofficial visit to, because his brother Donovan was a freshman wing for the Mountaineers this season.

USF head coach Brian Gregory contacted Gregory on Wednesday. We asked him if he was expecting to, not only receive a call from USF but, a scholarship offer.

“No sir,” Gregory said. “It was a surprise and I’m thankful for it. I didn’t expect a call from them. I didn’t know they were recruiting me. Coach Gregory called me. He basically told me that they like my game a lot and they feel like I can be an impact player my freshman year and be a freshman of the year in the conference type of player. They see a lot for me. They like my game and how I’m versatile. They want me to continue to work on my ball handling and my shooting. He said if I was to go there I’d have a big role.”