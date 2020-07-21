 Four-star wing Michael James has USF in final 8
It’s coming down to the end for four-star wing Michael James the USF target, and rising senior at Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.) High School, is down to eight schools as he moves forward with the recruiting process.

Currently ranked No. 69 overall in the Rivals150 and as the No. 15 small forward, James is down to (listed alphabetically) Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, USF and Virginia Tech. He announced his top-eight via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The athletic, attacking wing spoke with BullsInsider.com and broke down why each of the eight programs are still in the mix for his commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

