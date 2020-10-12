Brian Gregory and his coaching staff are still trying to complete USF’s 2021 recruiting class but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his sights set on some prospects in the 2022 class.

Among them is Bulls legacy Emanuel Sharp of Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School in Spring Hill, Fla. USF offered the 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard in June 2019.

In addition to USF, Sharp also holds offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Iona Rutgers, SMU, Texas Tech and Xavier. The four-star prospect is receiving interest from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Miami, Maryland Notre Dame, Ohio State and others.