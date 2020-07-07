USF building a relationship with 2022 wing Jaylen Martin
After watching Jaylen Martin during the USF Elite Camp last August Brian Gregory offered the high academic and highly talented prospect out of Florida High School in Tallahassee.
The three-star wing averaged 15.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks during his sophomore campaign while helping to lead FSUS to a 20-7 record and the class 3A regional quarterfinals.
We caught up to Martin, the No. 128 overall prospect in the class of 2022, after the Showtime Roundup event over the July 4 holiday weekend. Martin played with both the 17U and 16U Showtime Ballers teams in the event and went off for 40 points and 15 rebounds in a Saturday 16U game.
“Well, pretty much everything was working,” Martin said of his double-double. “I had about four or five threes, I had a lot of dunks, a lot of layups, everything was pretty much working for me that game. I also played some good defense.”
