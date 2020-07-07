We caught up to Martin, the No. 128 overall prospect in the class of 2022, after the Showtime Roundup event over the July 4 holiday weekend. Martin played with both the 17U and 16U Showtime Ballers teams in the event and went off for 40 points and 15 rebounds in a Saturday 16U game.

“Well, pretty much everything was working,” Martin said of his double-double. “I had about four or five threes, I had a lot of dunks, a lot of layups, everything was pretty much working for me that game. I also played some good defense.”