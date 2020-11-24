TAMPA, Fla. Nov. 24, 2020 – USF men’s basketball coach Brian Gregory met with the media Tuesday on the Leroy Selmon Center patio, one day before his team opens its 2020-21 season against Florida College.

Gregory previewed Florida College, gave an update on the status of forward Alexis Yetna, talked about how the newcomers in his front court developed during workouts and practice, how he and his coaching staff are doing during the pandemic, who the vocal leader is on the team and more.

You may watch Gregory's full press conference comments in the media player below.