Harrison HS (Ga.) lineman Colin Bellomy made the trip down to Tampa last weekend for his official visit with the Bulls staff. He came away from the trip as the latest commitment for Alex Golesh and his staff as they enter year two in Tampa.

Bellomy had a simple message to Bulls Nation after his commitment.

"404 to 813, I'm home. Go Bulls," he told Bulls Insider referencing the area codes of Atlanta and Tampa.

For Bellomy, the vibe in Tampa with the USF program was a perfect fit for him and stood out on the visit influencing his decision to commit.

"The visit was great and the relationships and chemistry on the team stood out to me the most," he said.

Coming from the suburbs of Atlanta, the area around USF was a natural fit for Bellomy and something his parents also enjoyed. He said his parents loved their OV experience as well.

"They both loved it and loved the location and opportunities in Tampa and were very comfortable with the area," he said.

Bellomy plays both ways and he committed to the Bulls as an offensive tackle. Offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick was the lead on his recruitment.

"Coach Hoodie is my main recruiter and our relationship is great," he said.

With the commitment of Bellomy, USF has landed four of the ten official visitors from last weekend.