New South Florida coach Alex Golesh continues to collect offensive pieces for his first full class and he added another in Joshua Porter on Sunday night. Porter earned an offer from the Bulls earlier this week and committed just a handful of days later despite numerous other offers.

"The vibe was just great and the campus is amazing and the coaching staff is the best I've been around. I just fell in love and the offense is great too," Porter told Bulls Insider. "USF is just the place to be."



Porter took an unofficial visit on Sunday that sealed the deal for him to become a Bull. He said his family also loves USF and is excited he will be close to home.